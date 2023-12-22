Sign up
Previous
Photo 2748
Window Shopping
A small part of the window display in the Käthe Wohlfahrt shop in Stonegate, York.
Ian
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
2748
photos
91
followers
42
following
752% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
19th December 2023 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
shop
,
window display
