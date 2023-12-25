Previous
Christmas Day by fishers
Photo 2751

Christmas Day

The Thirsk yarnbombers created this post box topper in the Market Place. The real message of Christmas contained here in this nativity scene.

Merry Christmas to you all!

Ian
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fav
December 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful. Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful nativity. Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2023  
