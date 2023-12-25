Sign up
Previous
Photo 2751
Christmas Day
The Thirsk yarnbombers created this post box topper in the Market Place. The real message of Christmas contained here in this nativity scene.
Merry Christmas to you all!
Ian
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
4
5
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
Tags
christmas
,
nativity
,
thirsk
,
yarnbombing
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fav
December 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful. Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful nativity. Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2023
