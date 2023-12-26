Previous
Christmas Jumper by fishers
Christmas Jumper

Katharine spotted this character with his rather impressive Christmas jumper a few weeks ago, and here is her shot of him. The Polar Bear can be found outside the entrance to The Ivy restaurant in St Helen's Square, York.

Ian
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot🎅🌲☃️
December 26th, 2023  
