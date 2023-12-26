Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2752
Christmas Jumper
Katharine spotted this character with his rather impressive Christmas jumper a few weeks ago, and here is her shot of him. The Polar Bear can be found outside the entrance to The Ivy restaurant in St Helen's Square, York.
Ian
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
2752
photos
90
followers
42
following
753% complete
View this month »
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
8th December 2023 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
polar bear
,
jumper
,
christmas jumper
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot🎅🌲☃️
December 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close