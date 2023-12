Christmas Carols

York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir singing Christmas carols in front of the large Christmas tree on the concourse at York railway station during the week before Christmas.



I realised when looking through the photos later that I couldn't define what philharmonic meant, but a quick online search gave the following - "The word philharmonic, composed of the Greek words 'philos' and 'harmonikos', essentially means a friend or love of harmony (in the musical sense)".



Ian