The Real Christmas Story?

Lucy created a series of scenes in boxes for a nativity display in her church in London to give a flavour of the Christmas story. She supplied us with a set of photos, and I found this one particularly amusing.



Wise men came to Jerusalhem from the East seeking the new king, and naturally King Herod was not impressed by this. He sent the wise men to find the baby, claiming he wanted to visit and worship as well, but really wanting to destroy the child.



For those who struggle to read the speech bubble it reads "Go to Yorkshire! Try any house with a door left open! Just say,'Was tha born in a barn?' and if they say 'Aye, I were,' then you've found him!"



Obviousy King Herod (or was it Lucy?) was showing signs of their Yorkshire ancestry!



