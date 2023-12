Yorkshire Nativity

Earlier today I spotted two things in close proximity which created this Yorkshire Nativity.



The model Mary and Jesus were made and painted by Louise some years ago when she was still at primary school.



The background is a Joe Cornish photo on a card. Joe is a first class landscape photographer who has produced some lovely images of the North York Moors. This scene is the view from Kildale Moor on the northern part of the Moors.



Ian