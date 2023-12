A Break in the Clouds

Taken three days ago, as the sun was setting, we finally got to see some brightness through a break in the clouds which had brought only rain all day up to the time of this photo.



All the recent rain has brought floods to York again, with the river level expected to have reached 4.3 metres above normal summer level earlier today. At that level the flood defences protect much of the city centre, so not too much of a problem.



Ian