Baking Day
We have Lucy and her husband and children with us at the moment, and one of the things the children enjoy doing when visiting is to bake with grandma. So, here there are, mixing and stirring yesterday afternoon.
Ian
31st December 2023
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
baking
grandchildren
