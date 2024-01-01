Sign up
Previous
Photo 2758
Happy New Year!
This shot was taken yesterday shortly after sunset, as the last daylight of 2023 fades away. As usual, 2023 was a year of mixed fortunes, with a range of high and low points.
So, we are now into the first day of 2024, a new year full of opportunities and challenges. Hopefully 2024 will allow each of us to fulfill some of our dreams and ambitions.
Wishing you all a very Happy New Year!
Ian
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
2758
photos
90
followers
42
following
755% complete
View this month »
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
31st December 2023 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 1st, 2024
Jesika
Happy new year to you too. Hopefully full of pleasant adventures.
January 1st, 2024
