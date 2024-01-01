Previous
Happy New Year! by fishers
Photo 2758

Happy New Year!

This shot was taken yesterday shortly after sunset, as the last daylight of 2023 fades away. As usual, 2023 was a year of mixed fortunes, with a range of high and low points.

So, we are now into the first day of 2024, a new year full of opportunities and challenges. Hopefully 2024 will allow each of us to fulfill some of our dreams and ambitions.

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year!

Ian
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 1st, 2024  
Jesika
Happy new year to you too. Hopefully full of pleasant adventures.
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise