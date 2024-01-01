Happy New Year!

This shot was taken yesterday shortly after sunset, as the last daylight of 2023 fades away. As usual, 2023 was a year of mixed fortunes, with a range of high and low points.



So, we are now into the first day of 2024, a new year full of opportunities and challenges. Hopefully 2024 will allow each of us to fulfill some of our dreams and ambitions.



Wishing you all a very Happy New Year!



Ian