This shot was taken last month on a visit to Thirsk, and it is a view towards the western edge of the North York Moors. I shared a shot in November looking east from this viewpoint to Whitestone Cliff ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2023-11-15 ). This time we are looking north-east where the escarpment is less high and the slope isn't a cliff - but it is still quite a walk from the bottom of the hill (hidden by the trees) and the cluster of trees on the top of the hill.
Sheltered behind the trees on the hill top is a barn which gives the area its name of High Barn. Within the trees beside the barn is the trunk of a fallen tree, which I have used as a seat to enjoy the view over the lowland when I have been walking towards Sutton Bank to the south. One of my favourite walks is from Osmotherley to the north, past High Barn to Sutton Bank. It is about three miles from here to the end of the walk, and mainly flat but with marvellous views, so a beautiful end to a day walking.
The route is well known and is part of the Cleveland Way long distance walk which runs from Filey on the coast, and around the eastern, northern and western sides of the North York Moors, and ends in Helmsley.
One of the things I'm really loooking forward to in 2024 is doing more walks on the North York Moors, when the summer Moorsbus service starts.