Whitestone Cliff

Taken during the short walk between Thirsk and Sowerby, Whitestone Cliff is part of the western edge of the North York Moors, and is over 4 miles from where I took the shot.



It is a spectacular walk along that edge, from the visitor centre at Sutton Bank, with spectacular views over the Vale of York. The views from there have featured in our project before, when we have been on Moorsbus days out in the summer.



There are large boulders along the top edge of the woodland that have fallen from the cliff edge. Large rockfalls are quite rare, the last being in 1775 which was observed by John Wesley, an early Methodist preacher, and recorded in his diary.



Ian