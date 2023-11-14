Bonfire Night

Yes, I know I'm 9 days late, but who could resist photos of this Bonfire Night display. Still in Thirsk, in a small square on the edge of the town centre, another display by the Thirsk yarnbombers. I might easily have missed this if I hadn't noticed it from the bus on the way into Thirsk.



I shared the origins of Bonfire Night in my Ghosts in the Gardens - Guy Fawkes post on 5th November. This collage shows how Bonfire Night is celebrated now, with fireworks playing a major role.



This has become quite controversial, since some people start using them both before and after Bonfire Night, sometimes very late into the evening, waking sleeping young children and frightening some pets, and there are calls for firework sales to the public to be banned, and only organised events being allowed to use them.The other problem is that there are those who are injured each year when fireworks are misused or don't explode properly.



I can understand the objections, but it would be sad to loose a tradition going back 400 years. Perhaps these Thirsk fireworks are part of the answer!



Ian