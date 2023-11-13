Remembrance in Thirsk

Alongside the more formal Remembrance events in Thirsk, the Thirsk Yarnbombers have decorated the Market Place with some of their remembrance related creations, not only reflection the military, but people like fire wardens, nurses and doctors, miners and farmers, who amongst many others were involved in some way in the World Wars.



Many of you will remember earlier yarnbombing displays in Thirsk that I have documented here, on all kinds of themes, but their very first display was a massive waterfall of crocheted poppies streaming down the side of the church, and which attracted wide interest in the area.



Since then they have created a wide range of displays, and improved their skills. Their creations are quite an attraction. I think it is probably true to say that I have never been their taking photos without others doing the same.



Ian