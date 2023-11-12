Remembrance Sunday

From 1919 to 1945 the commemoration of the Armistice that marked the end of fighting in the First World War took place in the UK on the anniversary, 11th November, but after the Second World War it was decided to establish a different date for the commemoration, so that it would include those who fell in that war as well.



It was decided that the second Sunday in November should be the new date. This maintained the link with the date of the First World War Armistice, since it would sometimes fall on 11th November, while widening the commemoration to those who fell in the Second World War. More recently, it has been widened further to remember those lost in more recent conflicts as well.



Since the 50th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in 1995, it has become usual to hold ceremonies on both Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.



This collage was created from photos taken a few days ago in Sowerby, some 20 miles north-north-west of York. It can be seen on the cross that the names of the Fallen of the Second World War have been added, as they were in many other places. The memorial benches, either side of the cross, were placed here during the events marking the anniversary of the First World War. There are a variety of designs of bench, and they can be seen in quite a lot of locations in the UK



The centenary of the First Workd War led to a revival of the commemorations. The benches were symbolic of that. In the background of the photo of the cross, the wall of the churchyard is decorated with crocheted red poppies, and this was another popular feature that marked the centenary of the First World War in many places.



Ian