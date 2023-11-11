Remembrance Day

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, We Will Remember.



Originally known as Armistice Day and established following the Armistice that marked the end of fighting in the First World War.



It was soon realised that more tangible memorials were needed, and they were established in towns, cities and villages throughout the UK and around the World.



This shot shows a selection of specifically First World War memorials in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire that I have discovered on my travels. Memorials have taken many forms, but of the ones I have included in this collage I particularly like the simplicity of the wooden cross with names of the fallen of the village of Thurlby in Lincolnshire on the individual small crosses.



I have a DVD, presented by Michael Palin, on the last day of fighting in the First World War, and he tells of the continued fighting and death even on the last day, right up to the 11th hour. So sad following years of death and suffering that some of the military seemed almost unable to give up the fighting.



Such a sad loss of life on both sides of the conflict. We really should remember, and hopefully learn that war is not a good answer.



Ian