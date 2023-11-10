The Knitted Bible - Noah's Ark

Katharine and I had a trip to St Thomas' Church in York earlier this week to see their exhibition of the Knitted Bible, and we spent quite a long time looking at the 36 scenes on display. As well as photos of the display I also took some of the church interior as well. I think it is the first time I have been in this church.



It was quite hard to decide which scene to share with you, but I have decided on Noah's Ark.



The display was created by the congregation of St Georges United Reformed Church in Hartlepool, and it is currently on tour around various churches.



The St Georges Church website describes the project like this: "When we started knitting at the end of February 2008, we were only intending to create the scene of ‘The Last Supper’, but, enthusiasm and imagination, combined to make us much more ambitious!



The project has involved most of our own congregation as well as friends from other churches and places, who have knitted, sewn, constructed scenery and props, made donations of materials, taken photographs, made videos, typed this script and produced the Knitted Bible Booklet.



St George’s URC are happy to loan their Knitted Bible Exhibition without charge. The exhibition has 36 scenes which are packed for transport, also a number of scenery items. To transport them a medium sized Transit Van is needed."



I just hope this doesn't give Katharine any ideas. She has already produced two Christmas Knitivity scenes. It would soon be rather crowded here if she expanded her Knitivity to include more of the Bible!



I also feel sympathy for those who put on display this Knitted Bible - there are literally hundreds of figures on display, it must have been an enormous task.



Ian