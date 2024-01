Excitement!

Katharine took our grandchildren on a trip into York city centre yesterday. The plan was simple - they were going to see some of the nutcracker sculptures around the city centre, but sadly they were all gone, probably because of the recent severe weather. Fortunately they found other activities, including this ride on an old roundabout. You can see their excitement in this photo that Katharine took, and I got the full story of their adventures from them when they got back!



Ian