Poinsettia by fishers
Poinsettia

This shot came from Louise yesterday and displays her creative skills. She has bought several poinsettia plants in previous years, but was unable to keep them alive, so this year she has used her crochet skills to create this artificial poinsettia.

Ian
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Monica
Really creative - and this one is not poisonous, which is a plus!
January 7th, 2024  
