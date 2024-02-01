The Early Jet Age

Elvington Air Museum has far more aircraft from the jet age than from earlier years, and one of the earliest jets they have is this Hawker Hunter T7, in its attractive blue colours, and one of two Hunters at the museum.



These aircraft were originally designed as interceptor fighters, but later some were converted to fast ground attack aircraft with bombs and rockets. This version was a two seater training aircraft. The first Hunter aircraft entered service with the RAF in 1955, and some were still in service in 1990.



A Hunter briefly held the world air speed record. In September 1953, flown by test pilot Neville Duke, a Hunter Mk3 flew at a record 727.6 mph (1171km/h). It held the speed record for three weeks until beaten by a Supermarine Swift flying at 737.7 mph (1187km/h).



This Hunter is painted to represent XL571, the leading aircraft in the record breaking Blue Diamonds formation team. The official display team of the RAF between 1961 and 1964, the Blue Diamonds still hold the record for the largest number of aircraft looping together - eighteen.



The Hunter was adopted by air forces around the world. Nearly 2000 were made, more than half of these were sold abroad.



Ian



