Memorial

One of the significant roles fulfilled by the Elvington Air Museum is that of being a memorial to those allied aircrew killed and injured in the Second World War. This collage shows the chapel and memorial garden at the Air Museum.



The chapel, top left, was created from one of the Second World War buildings which survived on the base after the war. It's interior (bottom) has a display of the colours of various RAF squadrons, and an attractive selection of kneelers with regimental badges on them.



The nearby memorial garden can be seen top right, with the battered propeller as a centrepiece. It isn't seen at its best at this time of year.



The scale of death amongst aircrews was enormous. The most vulnerable crew member in a bomber was the tail gunner, and of those who were in that role, some 44% were killed in action.



The death and destruction for those on the recieving end of a bomber raid was also enormous. It must have been a terrifying experience to be on the ground when a 1000 bomber raid happened.



Hopefully places like the Elvington Air Museum act as a reminder of the death, destruction and suffering caused by war, and perhaps might help prevent future wars.



