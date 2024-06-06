D Day 80th Anniversary - Yarnbombing Churchill Tank

This life-sized Churchill tank was created by the Ripon Community Poppy Project, and at the time of this shot, taken in early May, it was parked on the lawn of the newly refurbished Ripon Spa Hotel.



The tank consists of a wooden frame to which crocheted squares are attached. It is designed so that it can be dismantled, transported and put on display in a different place. We went to see it at the Ripon Spa Hotel since it was an easily accessible location, and it was also a good opportunity to have a look at the restored hotel as well. The tank has been on display at a number of locations over the last month, and I believe it is now outside the west end of Ripon Cathedral.



The insets in this shot show on the left the tank commander, and on the right the use of different stitching to create the effect of the tank track.



The original Churchill was a British infantry tank used in the Second World War, best known for its heavy armour, large longitudinal chassis with all-around tracks with multiple bogies, its ability to climb steep slopes, and its use as the basis of many specialist vehicles. It was one of the heaviest Allied tanks of the war.



The origins of the Churchill's design lay in the expectation that war in Europe might be fought in conditions similar to those of the First World War, and thus emphasised the ability to cross difficult ground. The Churchill was hurried into production in order to build up British defences against a possible German invasion. The first vehicles had flaws that had to be overcome before the Churchill was accepted for wide use. After several versions had been built, a better-armoured specification, the Mark VII, entered service with the British Army. The improved versions performed well in the later stages of the war.



The Churchill was used by British and other Commonwealth forces during the North African, Italian and North-West Europe campaigns. In addition, 344 Churchills were sent as military aid to the Soviet Union during the Second World War and more than 250 saw active service on the Eastern Front.



Ian