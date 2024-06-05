D Day 80th Anniversary - Yarnbombing Pictures

Yes, I know this is a day early, but I have more than one D Day 80th Anniversary photo that I want to post, hence the early start.



The various examples of yarnbombing in this collage were on display around the city of Ripon, including in the Market Place, near the cathedral, in the Spa Gardens, and attached to fences outside various houses, and the photos were taken early in May when we visited. I took photos of 37 panels, but I know there were quite a few I didn't take photos of, so there were probably about 50 on display.



D Day was a remarkable achievement based on several years of preparation, a number of scientific and engineering breakthroughs and a certain amount of good luck. But for some, it was the day their luck ran out. Just over 10,000 allied casualties occured on the first day, with 4,414 deaths, while German casualties were estimated to be between 4,000 and 9,000. By the end of D Day almost 160,000 allied troops had landed in Normandy.



What a shame though that it had become necessary to make such and effort and sacrifice so many in the search for peace.



We Will Remember Them



Ian