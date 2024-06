D Day 80th Anniversary - Yarnbombed Bollards

Still in Ripon, and here as part of their D Day commemoration, the Ripon Community Poppy Project have created sleeves of military figures and put them on the bollards around part of the Market Place and close to the cathedral.



In both areas the bollards are in place to deter motorists from parking in pedestrian areas. They make a very suitable place for decorations. So we have a rather mixed collection of military units on parade in this collage.



Ian