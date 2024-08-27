Reflections

The first place we left the Moorsbus at the weekend was at Stokesley, just beyond the northern boundary of the North York Moors national park, and an attractive market town with attractive architecture, particularly Georgian and Victorian. The market place and high street are busy and there is a good range of shops.



To us though the nicest part of the town is hidden behind the buildings on the south side of the market place. Levenside runs alongside the River Leven and is an attractive place for a quiet, peaceful walk. The people that you meet along Levenside generally offer a friendly helo as well.



There are quite a few bridges crossing the River Leven, including an attractive packhorse bridge built in the 17th century which leads from the market place, over the river, a short way along Levenside and then turns behind some houses and heads south onto the Moors.



This shot is taken from a rather more modern footbridge close to a ford and shows trees reflected in the River Leven. Beside this footbridge is a lovely place to sit and enjoy the views of the river.



Ian