Olympians

OK, I'm a bit late for the Olympics with this, but these shots were a chance encounter and I couldn't resist - and I am early for the Paralympics.



These yarnbomb Olympians were part of a display arranged around the old market cross in Easingwold. Taken yesterday, our Moorsbus paused briefly beside the market cross to pick up passengers, and these shots were taken through the window of the bus. Sadly these were the only two that I could get a clear shot of. Perhaps I need a trip to Easingwold for photos of the rest, if I can find the time.



I'm not sure who these were produced by, but I was impressed by the compact display they had created. The market cross with steps around it makes a great location for them.



It was really good to be out and about and to spend time on the North York Moors. Last weekend we couldn't make our planned outing because both Katharine and I both had heavy colds. We are much better now and I'm sure that our trip yesterday has helped in the healing process.



Ian