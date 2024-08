Lily

I seem to have taken quite a few shots of lilys recently, with quite a few varieties of colour and shape.



This was an obvious candidate for photos, since it was from a bunch of lilies that one of Katharine's friends bought for her birthday earlier this month. Having taken a number of shots I thought I would go in really close, and this was the result.



This is our last post until Monday, so we hope that you all have a lovely weekend!



Ian