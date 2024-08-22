Rose

I have always liked roses. My dad was an avid rose grower, so from an early age I was familiar with them, and I think they make good subjects for photos.



This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago when I was staying for a few days with Louise and her family in Lincolnshire. My grandson has become interested in taking photos, so on one of the days we had a walk through the Wellhead Park in Bourne to look for photo opportunities.



The weather was quite varied with lots of patchy cloud and a shower, but as we were close to the end of our walk, the sun burst out from behind the clouds and transformed the flower garden in front of us, which was close to the war memorial. It was a great display of the effect of changing light, so as well as talking to our grandson about the transformation, I got this shot of a rose before the sun disappeared again.



Ian