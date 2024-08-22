Previous
Rose by fishers
Photo 2976

Rose

I have always liked roses. My dad was an avid rose grower, so from an early age I was familiar with them, and I think they make good subjects for photos.

This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago when I was staying for a few days with Louise and her family in Lincolnshire. My grandson has become interested in taking photos, so on one of the days we had a walk through the Wellhead Park in Bourne to look for photo opportunities.

The weather was quite varied with lots of patchy cloud and a shower, but as we were close to the end of our walk, the sun burst out from behind the clouds and transformed the flower garden in front of us, which was close to the war memorial. It was a great display of the effect of changing light, so as well as talking to our grandson about the transformation, I got this shot of a rose before the sun disappeared again.

Ian
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
815% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise