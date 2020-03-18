Sign up
Photo 997
Social Distancing 3 of ?
For the Tessa Traeger artist challenge. Inspired by this photo:
https://www.tessatraeger.com/PORTFOLIO/4/thumbs
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43246/new-artist-challenge-tessa-traeger
It took so many tries to get the composition and focus right that I didn't notice the asymmetry of my sleeves until editing. The tripod, camera and chair are where I left them, so maybe later in the day with different sunlight I'll try again.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
hands
,
black&white
,
scallions
,
ac-traege
FotoBlah
ace
@kali66
Again, thanks for the link to the artist challenge.
March 18th, 2020
