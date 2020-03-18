Previous
Social Distancing 3 of ? by fotoblah
Social Distancing 3 of ?

For the Tessa Traeger artist challenge. Inspired by this photo: https://www.tessatraeger.com/PORTFOLIO/4/thumbs

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43246/new-artist-challenge-tessa-traeger

It took so many tries to get the composition and focus right that I didn't notice the asymmetry of my sleeves until editing. The tripod, camera and chair are where I left them, so maybe later in the day with different sunlight I'll try again.

FotoBlah

@kali66 Again, thanks for the link to the artist challenge.
March 18th, 2020  
