Previous
Next
Mercedes-Benz With Unknown Appendage by fotoblah
Photo 1046

Mercedes-Benz With Unknown Appendage

Documenting travel. I have no idea what is the purpose of the pipe shown in the insert. There's an identical one on the other side of the car.

Seen at the Cité de l'Automobile museum in Mulhouse, France.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

FotoBlah

ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise