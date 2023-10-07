Sign up
Photo 1052
Cork was Harvested from Cork Oaks
These trees are alongside a steep trail I use for exercise walks 2 - 3 times a week. Never thought they were cork oaks until seeing hem with the cork stripped off. Colors are better when seen on black background.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 6. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. I began photography...
Tags
cork
,
caldas da rainha
,
cork oak trees
