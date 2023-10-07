Previous
Cork was Harvested from Cork Oaks by fotoblah
Cork was Harvested from Cork Oaks

These trees are alongside a steep trail I use for exercise walks 2 - 3 times a week. Never thought they were cork oaks until seeing hem with the cork stripped off. Colors are better when seen on black background.
