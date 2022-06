Groomed Then Comforted

While his head was being trimmed, Shaggy tried so hard to get off the grooming table that it took 2 volunteers to hold him in place. Based on his estimated age (2 yrs) and mass of matted hair the groomer believed he'd never been groomed before. After she finished, the groomer held him in her arms until he calmed down. She grooms dogs for a living and volunteers her services for the shelter dogs.