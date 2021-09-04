Sign up
Photo 1048
Made in the Shade
While walking west to east, I kept looking down the north-south streets for an interesting view. I got lucky.
Zurich, Switzerland.
4th September 2021
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not.
Tags
sports car
,
zurich
,
old-town
,
black car
,
narrow street
,
cwl-wt
