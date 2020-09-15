Sign up
Photo 1017
Undecided Peacock
Standing at the entry to the park's gallery. It's currently displaying one photographer's images of birds in the park. Maybe the poster shown in the upper left with a swan attracted him 😉 He didn't enter.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
1306
photos
20
followers
15
following
278% complete
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
Views
0
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
15th September 2020 10:50am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
peacock
,
caldas
,
cwl-m
