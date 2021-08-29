Previous
One pulled in, one pulled out by fotoblah
Photo 1044

One pulled in, one pulled out

Zurich's main train station on a dreary, overcast day.
29th August 2021 29th Aug 21

Photo Details

FotoBlah ace
A second photo in the station at https://365project.org/fotoblah/while-traveling/2021-08-29
August 29th, 2021  
