Photo 1023
Christmas.
At the end of midnight communion, taken in the early minutes of Christmas Day 2020. Wishing you all a joyful Christmas.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
2
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1023
photos
53
followers
64
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
25th December 2020 12:27am
Patricia McPhail
ace
This is lovely - especially for those of us that are unable to worship together except by Zoom. Thank you for posting
December 25th, 2020
Dianne
This is lovely. Have a nice day.
December 25th, 2020
