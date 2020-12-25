Previous
Christmas. by gaf005
Photo 1023

Christmas.

At the end of midnight communion, taken in the early minutes of Christmas Day 2020. Wishing you all a joyful Christmas.
25th December 2020

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.


Photo Details

Patricia McPhail ace
This is lovely - especially for those of us that are unable to worship together except by Zoom. Thank you for posting
December 25th, 2020  
Dianne
This is lovely. Have a nice day.
December 25th, 2020  
