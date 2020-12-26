Previous
Tatters. by gaf005
Photo 1024

Tatters.

Tonight's threatened storms were already blowing up this afternoon when we went to the sea front. The ragged flags outside one of the attractions betrayed a lack of investment due to being closed most of the year.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
