Photo 1024
Tatters.
Tonight's threatened storms were already blowing up this afternoon when we went to the sea front. The ragged flags outside one of the attractions betrayed a lack of investment due to being closed most of the year.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1024
