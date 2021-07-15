Sign up
Photo 1225
Wings
This dragonfly was intent on having its photo taken, flying off and returning three or four times to almost the same spot. My friend, who also had her camera trained on it, says it is a Libellula Depressor, and who am I to argue.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1225
photos
73
followers
74
following
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
14th July 2021 4:24pm
Asli
ace
Hello beauty (:
July 15th, 2021
