Previous
Next
Wings by gaf005
Photo 1225

Wings

This dragonfly was intent on having its photo taken, flying off and returning three or four times to almost the same spot. My friend, who also had her camera trained on it, says it is a Libellula Depressor, and who am I to argue.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
335% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Asli ace
Hello beauty (:
July 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise