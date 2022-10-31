Previous
Emerging by gaf005
Emerging

The unseasonably warm weather is coaxing many flowers into bud and then dare to make an appearance.
31st October 2022

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Renee Salamon ace
This is beautiful, it looks a bit like an artichoke. I hope it survives
October 31st, 2022  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Wow, what a fabulous photo! What sort of plant is it?
October 31st, 2022  
George ace
@countrylassie. It's a common zinnia.
October 31st, 2022  
