Too Late. by gaf005
Photo 1932

Too Late.

If only we had visited two weeks ago, the Rhododenendron would have been stunning in full bloom, as it is......
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley ace
It’s still beautiful even as it fades
June 22nd, 2023  
