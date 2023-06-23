Sign up
Photo 1933
Purity
The waterlilies look so pure and clean from a distance floating in the water and gleaming in the sunlight.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
19th June 2023 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
