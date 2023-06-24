Previous
Thankful by gaf005
Thankful

On a beautiful but roasting hot afternoon, winning a heat of the dog show at our local church Fete was hot work. The gratitude of this dog to its thoughtful owner is shown in its eyes.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Judith Johnson ace
Aaah so sweet, and she got a first!
June 24th, 2023  
