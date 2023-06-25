Sign up
Photo 1935
Too Cute.
This Canadian Goose gosling was basking in the sunshine and seemed completely unconcerned by the humans walking by.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1935
photos
92
followers
70
following
530% complete
Views
13
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
19th June 2023 2:42pm
