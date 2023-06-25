Previous
Too Cute. by gaf005
Too Cute.

This Canadian Goose gosling was basking in the sunshine and seemed completely unconcerned by the humans walking by.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
