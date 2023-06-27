Previous
Full bloom by gaf005
Full bloom

Thirteen days ago I posted a picture of this same hydrangea with just a tinge of colour and now look at it!
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
