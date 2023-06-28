Previous
They're out! by gaf005
The first of the Hollyhocks has made an appearance in our garden - sublime shapes and shades.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Fabulous frame filling detail.
June 28th, 2023  
I agree with above comment. Your flower shots are amazing. Favourite
June 28th, 2023  
