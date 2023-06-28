Sign up
Previous
Photo 1938
They're out!
The first of the Hollyhocks has made an appearance in our garden - sublime shapes and shades.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
2
4
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1938
photos
92
followers
70
following
530% complete
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
28th June 2023 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
Fabulous frame filling detail.
June 28th, 2023
Suzanne
I agree with above comment. Your flower shots are amazing. Favourite
June 28th, 2023
