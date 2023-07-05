Previous
Aye, Eye. by gaf005
Photo 1945

Aye, Eye.

The peacock strutted into the summer house giving me plenty of time to capture the magnificence of its feathers.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzie Townsend
They are such lovely Birds and there's nothing quite like those feathers. Great capture
July 5th, 2023  
