All ears by gaf005
Photo 1956

All ears

This beautiful rabbit was attentive to something but is wasn't us as it posed for this shot.
16th July 2023

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
