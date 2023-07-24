Previous
Visitor by gaf005
Photo 1964

Visitor

My wife informed me after breakfast that we had a guest on the patio doors. This beautiful 'Mother of pearl moth' stayed in place long enough for me to take photos before I coaxed it to freedom through the patio door.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
