Previous
Beeline by gaf005
Photo 1963

Beeline

An intriguing straight path, interspersed with millstones, and definitely in need of weeding.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
537% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Follow the red brick road!
July 23rd, 2023  
George ace
@milaniet. I should have thought of that title!
July 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely image and red leading line
July 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice leading lines. Looks like the entrance to the secret garden.
July 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful place. I like the "greenery" in between the stones, it makes the place less formal :-)
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise