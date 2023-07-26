Previous
What a view! by gaf005
Photo 1966

What a view!

I never tire of this view of Belle Tout lighthouse and Seven Sisters, especially when enjoying a latte and sourdough toast with my wife at an outdoor café, but just imagine what the view must be for the powered hang glider pilot high in the clouds.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A fantastic landscape!
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise