Photo 1966
What a view!
I never tire of this view of Belle Tout lighthouse and Seven Sisters, especially when enjoying a latte and sourdough toast with my wife at an outdoor café, but just imagine what the view must be for the powered hang glider pilot high in the clouds.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic landscape!
July 26th, 2023
