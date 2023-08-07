Previous
Beautiful Bodiam by gaf005
Beautiful Bodiam

Today we visited this classic moated castle dating from the 14th century. A lovely day but the only thing missing was the reflection because of the breeze.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager ace
Very cool.
August 7th, 2023  
